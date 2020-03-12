2 COVID-19 cases announced

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first case involves a 37-year-old man who is the husband of the 31-year-old female patient of the 130th case confirmed on March 11.

The patient with good past health arrived in Hong Kong with his wife and son from the UK on February 29 and stayed at his parents-in-law’s flat at iPlace on Castle Peak Road in Kwai Chung.

He developed a fever on March 3 and was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment during contact tracing by the centre on March 11.

His son has developed a runny nose and was sent to the same hospital.

His parents-in-law are asymptomatic and have been arranged for quarantine.

The second case involves a 31-year-old man with underlying illness who lives at Serene Court in Kennedy Town.

He developed fever, myalgia and diarrhoea since March 8 and attended a clinic on March 11 and then attended the Accident & Emergency Department at Queen Mary Hospital.

He tested positive for the virus today and has been arranged for management at Tuen Mun Hospital.

The patient had been to Boston in the US between February 22 and March 1. He then travelled from Boston to Manila in the Philippines on March 2 via Tokyo, Japan. He returned to Hong Kong from Manila by Cathay Pacific flight CX930 on March 8.

His wife, who lives with him, is asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on the confirmed cases are ongoing.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.