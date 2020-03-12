Liaison office function explained

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today said that it is normal for the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to attend local activities.

It made the statement in response to some District Councillors’ suggestion today that representatives from the liaison office should not be invited to attend local community activities to avoid speculation of its meddling with Hong Kong affairs.

The Hong Kong SAR Government said the liaison office is an office set up by the Central People’s Government in the city.

One of its main functions is to liaise with various sectors of the community to enhance exchanges between the Mainland and Hong Kong. Thus, it is normal for the liaison office, on invitation, to attend activities and ceremonies in the city as this is one of its functions.

The HKSAR Government emphasised that the offices set up by the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong have been acting in strict accordance with the basic policies of “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy.