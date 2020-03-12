Police to launch e-Ticketing scheme

Under the e-Ticketing Pilot Scheme, traffic wardens can scan vehicle licences to extract details of offending drivers’ vehicles by using a mobile application installed in official smartphones.

Police today announced it will launch the e-Ticketing Pilot Scheme on March 16 to improve accuracy and efficiency.

The scheme will first be rolled out in Wan Chai, Tseung Kwan O and Sham Shui Po police districts to combat illegal parking.

The trial project will give traffic wardens the ease of using a mobile application installed in official smartphones.

They can simply scan the encrypted QR code on vehicle licences or input vehicle registration numbers to extract details of offending drivers' vehicles.

The mobile app will then generate necessary information automatically and traffic wardens can print fixed penalty tickets with portable printers.

Issuing officers can also take photos to capture details of the offence for evidential purposes before printing an e-ticket at the scene.

Police Traffic Branch Headquarters Acting Senior Superintendent Nip Hoi-kwan explained that the mobile app will greatly minimise the chance of human error because handwriting tickets can lead to mistakes.

He added that e-Ticketing is much more efficient as it automatically extracts the date, time and exact location using GPS.

About 60 traffic wardens will use e-Ticketing initially. Police will launch the scheme in different phases and districts.

The Transport Department will imprint encrypted QR codes on newly issued vehicle licences.