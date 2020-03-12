9 more cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Six of the new cases, the 123rd, 124th, 125th, 126th, 127th and 129th cases, are related to the cluster involving a group tour to Egypt announced on March 10.

The patients are members and the tour guide of the same group of the three patients of the 119th, 120th and 121st cases.

Patients of the 123rd and 129th cases involve a couple, including a 57-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman who live in Tower 7, Bellagio in Sham Tseng.

The male patient is a staff member of the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department who developed fever and cough on March 8 and sought medical advice at St John Hospital on March 10 and was admitted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for treatment on the same day.

The female patient developed throat discomfort and malaise on March 8 and was sent to Yan Chai Hospital during contact tracing by the centre on March 10. She was transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment today.

The 124th case involves a 59-year-old woman who is the wife of the 119th case.

She developed a cough and runny nose on March 6 and was admitted to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital during contact tracing by the centre on March 10.

Her son, who lives with her in Heng Tai House, Fu Heng Estate in Tai Po, is asymptomatic and under quarantine.

Case 125 involves a 23-year-old man who is the Hong Kong tour guide.

He lives in Block T, Telford Gardens in Kowloon Bay and developed fever before he was sent to the quarantine centre on March 10.

Hence, he was sent to the United Christian Hospital for treatment.

His parents who live with him are asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

Cases 126 and 127 are a couple who are a 63-year-old man and woman living in Laguna City, Kwun Tong.

They developed fever before they were sent to the quarantine centre on March 10 and were sent to the United Christian Hospital.

Their daughter who lives with them is asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The remaining three cases are the 122nd, 128th and 130th cases.

The patient of case 122 is a 22-year-old female flight attendant who is a close contact of a 19-year-old female patient confirmed in Dongguan, Guangdong.

She lives in Mau Lam House, Kwong Lam Court in Sha Tin. The patient developed a runny nose since March 6 and chills on March 9.

When arranging quarantine on March 10, the patient was found to have fever and was immediately sent to the Prince of Wales Hospital.

She visited Amsterdam in the Netherlands from February 21 to 24 and departed Hong Kong for Madrid, Spain on March 3 and then worked on Cathay Pacific flight CX320 from Madrid back to Hong Kong, arriving on March 8.

The patient lives with her parents, who are both asymptomatic. They will be arranged for quarantine.

The 128th case involves a 36-year-old woman who is the daughter of the 69-year-old male patient of the 58th case confirmed on February 17.

She lives in Yee Ming Estate, Tseung Kwan O and had been sent to the quarantine centre as a close contact on February 17. She is under medical surveillance after completing quarantine on March 1.

She developed diarrhoea since March 8 and runny nose on March 9 and attended Caritas Medical Centre on March 10.

The patient had no recent travel history.

Case 130 involves a 31-year-old woman who arrived in Hong Kong from the UK on February 29.

She stayed at her parents’ flat at iPlace on Castle Peak Road in Kwai Chung and developed fever from March 3 and sought treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital on March 10.

The patient travelled to Hong Kong with her husband and son. Her husband has developed fever and was arranged to be sent to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

Her son and parents are asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

