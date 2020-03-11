HK’s dedication to rule of law affirmed

The Government today said the Rule of Law Index 2020, released by the World Justice Project, has reaffirmed Hong Kong’s commitment to the rule of law.

In the index, Hong Kong maintains its ranking as number five in the East Asia & Pacific region and number 16 globally.

Hong Kong improved one rank to eighth globally in the Absence of Corruption category, the Government said in a statement.

It also improved one rank in the global rankings for the Civil Justice and Criminal Justice categories.

The city moved up two ranks, standing at number two regionally and globally, in the Order & Security category.

The statement noted the overall crime situation in Hong Kong had been on a downward trend for 12 consecutive years.

Though the trend reversed in the second half of 2019, with violent protests, Police are determined to maintain law and order in Hong Kong.

The Government acknowledged that sentiments in society might have affected the perceptions of the public and certain parts of the international community on the rule of law in Hong Kong.

However, the Government reiterated that the city’s solid foundation of the rule of law remains intact, and fundamental rights are well protected by the Basic Law.

The turmoil over the past few months has not affected Hong Kong’s core competitiveness, it added.

Additionally, the Department of Justice will launch the 10-year Vision 2030 for Rule of Law initiative, which seeks to promote the rule of law and ensure equal access to justice for all.

The initiative will also promote the rule of law in the region and beyond to enhance the development of the rule of law internationally and safeguard Hong Kong’s prosperity, stability and sustainable development.

The Government will remain steadfast in upholding the rule of law, it added.