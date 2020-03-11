CE visits CAS Headquarters

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third right) thanks Civil Aid Service members for their work at quarantine centres.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Civil Aid Service (CAS) Headquarters in Yau Ma Tei to thank its members for their work in setting up and managing the quarantine centres.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the service has been performing round-the-clock duties at the centres, including collecting, arranging and delivering meals and daily necessities for quarantined people, as well as conducting patrols to maintain order.

Mrs Lam expressed her gratitude to the service’s members, adding that they have been standing steadfast at the frontline of anti-epidemic work.

Together with the support personnel at the CAS Headquarters, there are currently more than 280 CAS staff on duty daily to support the quarantine centres at Chun Yeung Estate, Heritage Lodge of the Jao Tsung-I Academy and Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village.

Mrs Lam also visited a Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Chinese medicine clinic in Yau Ma Tei to distribute surgical masks and other anti-epidemic supplies to members of the public, including the elderly.

She thanked the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals for its commitment to serving the community and providing quality and affordable Chinese medicine services.