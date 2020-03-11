Gov't supports e-learning

The Government today said it is committed to providing e-learning support for students from grassroots families.

It noted that a range of ongoing initiatives have been implemented in this regard.

Among these initiatives, the Community Care Fund's assistance programme, implemented in the 2018-19 school year for three years, relieves the financial burden on students from low-income families under the development of the Bring Your Own Device policy on campus.

Every eligible child can benefit from this programme and there is no limit on the number of beneficiaries, the Government said.

Additionally, the Student Finance Office of the Working Family & Student Financial Assistance Agency and the Social Welfare Department have been disbursing subsidies under the Subsidy Scheme for Internet Access Charges to eligible families since the 2010-11 school year.

The current full rate of $1,500 per year should provide adequate support for students from grassroots families to subscribe to basic Internet plans.

Furthermore, the Government has been promoting collaboration to create beneficial synergy in society.

The Government welcomes the Bandwidth Support for E-learning at Home Scheme launched by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, covering students living in subdivided units, old buildings and remote areas, who may not have access to high-speed Internet.

More non-governmental organisations, charities or enterprises are encouraged to join hands to provide e-learning support to students from grassroots families.