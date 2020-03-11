5 more cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases to 120.

Two of them are associated with an earlier confirmed case in Canada - the case's daughter and domestic helper who live together in Hong Kong. The confirmed case in Canada had been on the tour group to India with five other patients.

The two confirmed cases live in Block 28, Lower Baguio Villa, 550 Victoria Road, Southern District and had no recent travel history. The daughter is 52 years old with good past health. The domestic helper is 48 years old with underlying illness.

When arranging quarantine for the two patients yesterday, they were found to have a fever and immediately sent to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment. They are now in a stable condition.

The domestic helper had developed a cough with sputum and a runny nose since March 4.

The remaining three cases are related to members of a Hong Kong tour to Egypt from February 27 to March 7.

One of the patients is a 59-year-old man who is a Food & Environmental Hygiene Department staff member. He has good past health and lives in Heng Tai House, Fu Heng Estate, Tai Po.

The man developed a cough on March 7, then a fever on March 8 and sought treatment at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital. He also consulted a private doctor on March 9. He was hospitalised for treatment and is in a stable condition.

His wife who also joined the tour has developed symptoms and was admitted to the same hospital for treatment, while his son is asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The other two patients are a couple who live in On Hei House in Siu Hei Court, Tuen Mun.

The 59-year-old man with underlying illness had developed a runny nose since March 7 and a fever since March 8, while his 59-year-old wife with good past health had developed a fever since March 7.

They sought treatment at Tuen Mun Hospital on March 9. Both are under treatment there and in a stable condition.

The three patients from the same tour took Turkish Airlines flight TK695 in economy class from Cairo, Egypt to Istanbul, Turkey on March 6 then left Istanbul on Turkish Airlines flight TK70 in economy arriving in Hong Kong on March 7.

Passengers who travelled in the same cabin on those flights are urged to call the centre at 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.