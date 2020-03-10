Red travel alert issued

The Government today issued the Red Outbound Travel Alert (OTA) on regions in France, Germany, Japan and Spain, as well as on Italy in view of the health risks arising from the COVID-19 outbreak.

These include the Bourgogne-Franche-Comte and Grand Est regions in France, the North Rhine-Westphalia region in Germany, Hokkaido in Japan as well as the La Rioja, Madrid and Pais Vasco regions in Spain.

Additionally, the Government expanded its Red OTA in force on Italy’s Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto regions to cover the entire country.

Under the Red OTA, people who are planning to travel to these regions are urged to adjust their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel.

For those who are already there, they should heed announcements by local authorities, wear surgical masks at all times and avoid unnecessary visits to healthcare facilities and crowded places.

If it is unavoidable to travel to these places, people should pay close attention to the latest COVID-19 situation and the corresponding travel health advice issued by the Department of Health.

They can call the 24-hour hotline of the Immigration Department’s Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit at (852) 1868 for assistance.

Upon returning to Hong Kong, people should consult a doctor promptly if they experience fever or other symptoms.

They should also inform the doctor of any recent travel history and any exposure to animals, and wear a surgical mask for 14 days.