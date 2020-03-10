Joshua Law inspects public services

Mr Law meets frontline staff at the Transport Department Licensing Office in Admiralty to learn about their work.

Mr Law chats with a frontline colleague while visiting the Inland Revenue Department.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) receives a briefing at Hong Kong Central Library about body temperature checks at libraries.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited Hong Kong Central Library and a sports centre to learn more about preparations to reopen some indoor leisure venues and cultural facilities tomorrow.

He also inspected counter services at the Transport Department Licensing Office and Inland Revenue Department to better understand frontline staff’s work amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

At Hong Kong Central Library, Mr Law received a briefing about the department’s measures to avoid people gathering at public libraries that will be partially reopened tomorrow.

These measures include arranging admission by sessions and distributing admission slips on a first-come, first-served basis for entry.

Mr Law then visited Hong Kong Park Sports Centre to survey similar initiatives adopted ahead of its reopening tomorrow, such as limiting the number of users.

Later at Revenue Tower, he was briefed on the department’s resumption of normal public services after implementing infection controls and social distancing measures.

Mr Law also inspected the counter service of the Transport Department Licensing Office in Admiralty.

He learnt that the Licensing Offices have further increased the online appointments quota and opened more counters to process licensing applications with scheduled appointments.

Mr Law praised government departments for striving to provide more public services in a safe and orderly manner. He also thanked government staff for their commitment and dedicated efforts during the epidemic.