HK to extend travel restrictions

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the Government plans to impose more travel restrictions on other countries.

Speaking to reporters ahead of today’s Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam explained that certain factors must be taken into consideration before imposing such restrictions and the Government would contact the consulates of countries concerned.

“Hong Kong is an international city and an aviation hub. That’s why in the last two months or so we have been keeping the consular community informed of the strategy, of the measures that we have been taking, so that when the time comes, they know the background.

“The more specific type of contact happens after full deliberation of the various factors, ie the number of cases confirmed in that particular country or area, the speed of the number of cases surges, thirdly the frequency of Hong Kong people travelling to that particular country and finally the measures taken by that respective authority in controlling the spread of the virus.

“Having taken into account all these factors, if the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has decided to introduce some measures, whether it is in putting that country or area under a Red Outbound Travel Alert or imposing port health requirements or quarantine requirements on arrivals from that country or region, or even more drastically to restrict the entry of arrivals from that country, then as a matter of respect and courtesy we will reach out to that particular consul general, and that is exactly what we are doing today, so that we could make the announcement within today.”

Given that health experts and the World Health Organization predict that the epidemic will last long, Mrs Lam said the city’s operations need to resume in a gradual and orderly manner.

She also reaffirmed that the Government will be extra vigilant in ensuring social distancing.