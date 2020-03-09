Bombs are indiscriminate: Police

Bombs are indiscriminate and cannot tell the difference between a police officer and a child, Police said today.

Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Bureau Senior Superintendent Alick Mcwhirter made the statement at a press conference this afternoon, during which he said Police dealt with a variety of explosives in the last few months.

He said: “When a bomb explodes, anybody who is within the danger radius of that explosive device will be killed or injured. There is no such thing as a bomb that targets only Police.”

Mr Mcwhirter said that Police have seen intention to use more than one bomb at a location, presumably with the intention to cause more injuries and deaths.

“The devices have primarily been functioned by remote control, by mobile phones. Targeting, functioning the device at a time of choosing, bearing in mind though, that once the bomb explodes, anybody within the blast radius will be killed or injured.”

Mr Mcwhirter added that the bombers, who placed bombs in public locations, have displayed a complete disregard for safety.

“There is no regard for members of the public. These bombers are aiming to provide chaos.”