1 more COVID-19 case confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said the driver of a confirmed COVID-19 patient has also tested positive for the virus.

Briefing the media on the latest confirmed case, the centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan explained why the 44-year-old driver was considered a family contact.

“The 116th case was put in the quarantine camp at the very beginning because we considered him as a household contact of case 106. Because as a household contact you usually share rooms and space - not necessarily sleeping in the same room - but they will have many household contact during the day.

“As a driver of the case, I think they would have many contacts. Besides driving, he may help him to carry things and with other day in, day out contact. I think their contact is more than a commercial driver. So that's why at the very beginning, we considered him as a household or family contact and put him in the quarantine camp."





Dr Chuang added that aside from the driver, case 106 also lived with his wife, three daughters and two domestic helpers who have all been sent to a quarantine camp.

