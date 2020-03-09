Smart lampposts report released

The Multi-functional Smart Lampposts Technical Advisory Ad Hoc Committee has unanimously agreed that the Government should continue to take forward the pilot scheme to install multi-functional smart lampposts.

The Government today released the committee’s report submitted to the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer.

The report noted that smart lampposts are a key digital infrastructure for promoting smart city development and facilitating 5G mobile network implementation in Hong Kong.

After reviewing comprehensively the design and operation of smart lampposts as well as the functions and technologies employed for applications, the committee supported the Government to install the devices which do not have privacy concerns in the smart lampposts.

They include LED lighting, meteorological sensors, air quality sensors, thermal detectors as well as radio-frequency identification tags, Geo-QR codes and Bluetooth beacons to identify a lamppost's geo-location.

While the committee noted that the Government has strictly complied with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance's requirements, it recommended some measures to address public concern over potential privacy issues on some of the applications.

The committee suggested using more privacy-friendly technologies as substitutes for cameras and Bluetooth detectors.

It also advised setting up a rigorous, credible and transparent governance mechanism to review and approve any new smart lamppost application before installation, and make the decision fully transparent to the public.

The Government should engage independent third-party professionals to conduct regular security and privacy reviews of smart lamppost technologies, functions, applications and devices in accordance with relevant laws and international standards, the committee added.

Government Chief Information Officer and committee convenor Victor Lam said the Government would refine the pilot scheme's applications and implementation arrangements in accordance with the committee's recommendations.

He added that the Government will seek the support of District Councils for continuing with the implementation work.

Set up in August last year, the committee is tasked to strengthen data security and personal privacy protection and instil public confidence in smart lampposts.

Click here for the report.