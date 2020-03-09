1 additional case reported

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating an additional confirmed case of COVID-19, raising the number of cases to 115.

The additional case, associated with the cluster related to the India tour group, involves a 59-year-old woman who joined the tour from January 31 to February 24.

The patient, suffering from long term illnesses, lives in Block 1, La Grove in Yuen Long.

She was asymptomatic and was sent to the quarantine centre as a close contact yesterday.

Her deep throat saliva specimen tested positive for the virus today and she is now in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in stable condition.

Her family members who live with her are asymptomatic. While her husband is quarantined, her son, daughter and domestic helper will be arranged for quarantine.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.