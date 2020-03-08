HK reports 3rd COVID-19 death

The Hospital Authority confirmed that a 76-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away today at Caritas Medical Centre.

The authority explained that the woman’s condition deteriorated before she died at 5.13pm.

As of noon today and over the past 24 hours, public hospitals admitted 25 patients who met the reporting criteria of COVID-19.

The patients include 14 males and 11 females, aged between two and 85. Appropriate tests have been arranged for them.

There are currently 91 patients under isolation. So far, 58 patients who had COVID-19 infection have been discharged upon recovery.

