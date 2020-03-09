Better method to combat virus: CHP

(To watch the whole press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is working to develop a better method to combat COVID-19 by studying its route of transmission.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing while responding to a question about a prediction that the epidemic could persist through the end of this year.

“I am aware of the prediction and assessment by experts as well as the announcements by the World Health Organization. We understand there is a possibility that this disease will stay with us and may come and go.”

While Dr Chuang acknowledged that COVID-19 could continue to affect Hong Kong, she explained contingency plans in place that includes studying the nature of the virus.

“At present, because the disease is still new to us, we will try our best to delay the epidemic and the spread in Hong Kong to buy time to see whether we can (develop) a better method to fight against this disease, be it newer drugs or vaccines.

“When we understand more about the route of transmission and the disease’s nature, we will have better methods to deal with it.”

Amid the confirmation of four more COVID-19 cases in the city, Dr Chaung emphasised that the public can help to prevent the spread of the virus by avoiding unnecessary outbound travel.

“We are aware of the global situation, so it is very difficult for one place in Hong Kong to quarantine all travellers, all people coming from everywhere in the world.

“So we advise the public to try to delay unnecessary travel outside Hong Kong because there is a risk every place outside of Hong Kong, even in Hong Kong.

“When you travel to outside places, you never know whether there is an outbreak there, and there is also a risk associated with travelling itself – in the airplane and in the conveyances.

“If people delay their travel, then it would decrease the risk of imported cases, at least for Hong Kong residents.”

