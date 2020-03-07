CE visits country park

Mrs Lam (second left) inspects the campsite of the park.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) visits a refreshment kiosk during her tour of Tai Mo Shan Country Park.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited Tai Mo Shan Country Park to inspect its management services amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

She was accompanied by Secretary for the Environment KS Wong and Director of Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Dr Leung Siu-fai.

Mrs Lam visited personnel working at the park’s visitor centre and Twisk Country Park Management Centre of Tai Lam Country Park.

She observed how they enhanced campsites and associated facilities, improved hiking trails with natural materials, provided more lookout points for people to enjoy the scenery and strengthened services at visitor centres.

Mrs Lam learnt about the department’s anti-epidemic measures and management work, including running temperature checks on all park visitors.

Noting that the number of visitors in various country parks increased by 25% in February, Mrs Lam praised staff for their commitment to strengthening anti-epidemic work to safeguard public health.

The department enhanced its promotions and public education on anti-epidemic measures and protecting the environment through various means including social media and the networks of partner organisations.

Mrs Lam also visited a refreshment kiosk to learn about its business.

The department has provided rent concessions to all kiosks in country parks and will extend such relief measures until September this year to help shop operators during these difficult times.

Mrs Lam said she appreciated the kiosk’s efforts to protect the environment and reduce waste and disposable plastics, which encourages people to adopt a greener lifestyle.

She also appealed to the public to exercise social distancing while enjoying the countryside amid the epidemic.