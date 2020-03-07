Overseas travel should be avoided

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel outside Hong Kong in view of the global epidemic situation.

Prof Chan made the appeal after attending a radio programme this morning, noting that some countries have registered a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“The Centre for Health Protection is closely monitoring and doing risk assessment every day on the global situation and also taking into account the advice of the World Health Organization.”

Prof Chan added that the Department of Health also advised people to delay their travel plans.

“I would also appeal to the public that they can look into the situation of the global places and all the different countries, and avoid unnecessary travel.”

The health secretary emphasised that it is crucial to avoid close contact with people to prevent and control the epidemic.

“Not only are we appealing to the public to delay their travel plans, we also want to advise everyone to maintain social distancing and not to go to parties and gatherings.

“According to our data of the confirmed cases, there are many clusters that involved people gathering and then being infected.”