3 additional cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the number of cases to 108.

The first additional case involves a 56-year-old man who has a long term illness and lives in Block A of Po Shan Mansion in Mid-Levels.

He developed fever, headache and myalgia since March 4. He attended Canossa Hospital on March 5 and then attended Ruttonjee Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

He travelled to the US and Mexico from February 2 to 20 and to London and Paris from February 25 to March 3.

He took British Airways flight BA323 from Paris to London on March 3 and then BA27 from London to Hong Kong on March 4.

Passengers who travelled in the business class cabin on both flights are urged to contact the centre at 2125 1122.

His wife developed fever since March 2 and is in Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment. Her respiratory sample tested negative for the virus.

The patient’s other household contacts, namely his daughters, domestic helpers and a driver are asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The other two cases are related to the 105th case confirmed on March 4.

One of the cases involves an 84-year-old man who joined the same tour to India from January 31 to February 24 with the 69-year-old female patient of the 105th case.

The patient lives in Scenic Villas, Southern District. He developed cough with sputum on February 28 and attended the University Health Service at the University of Hong Kong on February 29.

He was sent to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment by the centre during contact tracing on March 5.

His wife and domestic helper are asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The other case involves a 69-year-old man who is the husband of the patient of the 105th case.

He lives in Landwood Court, Villa Lotto, Happy Valley. The patient did not travel to India and had no recent travel history.

He was asymptomatic and was sent to the quarantine centre as a close contact on March 5.

His deep throat specimen tested positive for COVID-19 today and he was sent to Queen Mary Hospital for management.

The domestic helper who lives with him is asymptomatic and has been quarantined.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and contact tracing of confirmed cases are ongoing.

