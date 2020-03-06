CE praises postal staff

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Kowloon Speedpost Operations Centre in Lei Yue Mun Estate in Yau Tong and thanked postal staff for their hard work during the COVID-19 epidemic.

She inspected the centre and learnt about how Hongkong Post has dealt with a surge of inward mail, with many containing protective gear such as face masks, through manpower deployment and adjustments to working hours.

From the end of the Lunar New Year till now, Hongkong Post has delivered 160,000 parcels containing face masks to the public.

Mrs Lam praised postal staff for their commitment, adding they proactively identified parcels containing masks and prioritised their delivery.

The Chief Executive pointed out that although the workload has increased, they have worked tirelessly and taken the necessary precautionary measures to resume full public services.

She encouraged them to continue providing quality services to the public.