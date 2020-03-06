HK monitoring global virus situation

Hong Kong is closely monitoring the increase of coronavirus cases around the world, Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi said today.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Dr Chui said the Government realises that there is certainly a risk of imported cases with the increase in the number of countries affected by the new coronavirus.

He said: “We have been looking at this trend closely. That’s why we have implemented alerts for countries like Korea, Iran and also certain cities in Italy and also quarantine measures for those coming back from those countries.

“We’ll keep track of the trend of new cases and also the trend of increase of the new cases in different countries and also the health systems and also the frequency of travel between these countries with Hong Kong and we will implement new measures in a timely fashion.”