Labour dep’t to resume more services

The Labour Department will resume all counter services on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting March 9.

The department had partially resumed counter services since March 2 to align with the gradual resumption of public services.

The Kwun Tong Occupational Health Clinic will remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the Fanling Occupational Health Clinic on Tuesday and Thursday.

Enquiries can be made to the 24-hour hotline at 2717 1771 or via email.