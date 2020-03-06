225 residents home safely

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (right) chats with a Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination candidate waiting to board the chartered flight at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government safely brought home 225 Hong Kong residents stranded in Hubei Province on another two chartered flights.

The two flights carried 179 Hong Kong residents evacuated from Wuhan, and 46 citizens in other parts of Hubei who have an urgent need to return to Hong Kong.

Upon arrival in Hong Kong they were taken to the quarantine centre in Chun Yeung Estate to undergo 14 days of quarantine observation. They will also be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

With the return of 244 Hong Kong residents by two chartered flights on March 4, the Hong Kong SAR Government has brought back a total of 469 Hong Kong residents stranded in Hubei in the operation.



The HKSAR Government will continue to maintain close liaison with the Hubei provincial government to discuss matters relating to bringing back Hong Kong residents in other parts of the province according to the principles of arranging it by batches and giving priority to urgent cases.