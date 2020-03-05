Concerted efforts to fight the disease

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng

Last month, I paid a visit to Yuen Long where I met a few families at Long Shin Estate. Apart from distributing face masks and anti-epidemic supplies to them, I was also given a better understanding of the impact brought by the epidemic on their daily lives. To show our concerted support in the fight against the disease, the Department of Justice (DoJ) Staff Club organised a volunteer activity on Sunday, which I joined with my fellow colleagues in offering our help to those in need.

To echo the Government's move to stay united, the DoJ Staff Club put forth a cash contribution campaign to buy anti-epidemic supplies for donation. The staff club volunteers acquired face masks and alcohol-based handrub in different ways - some were purchased through online shopping and some were bought at medicine stores. Last Sunday, I joined the volunteers in packing the anti-epidemic supplies, supermarket cash coupons and leaflets with health information. Our volunteers took the care packs in person to a non-governmental organisation a few days ago for passing to the elderly and low-income groups.

The staff club has been participating in volunteer services now and then. Given the overwhelming response this time, I am glad to know that more volunteer activities would be organised in the future. I would definitely be joining as many as I could. Through offering our efforts to help those in need, we hope to show our care for the less privileged in society and contribute to building a caring and inclusive community.

The public services of the DoJ, like all other government departments, have gradually resumed back to normal. I inspected the Justice Place on Monday to learn more about the infection control measures in place, such as the body temperature checking arrangement, provision of hand sanitisers and sanitising mats at building entrances.

We must remain vigilant as the epidemic is still severe, and more importantly, we also need to stand in solidarity in the fight against the disease.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng wrote this article and posted it on her blog on March 5.