1 imported case reported

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating an additional confirmed case of COVID-19, which is an imported case, taking the number of cases to 105.

The new case involves a 69-year-old female with underlying illness who lives in Landwood Court, Villa Lotto, Happy Valley.

The patient had visited India from January 31 to February 24.

She developed diarrhoea since February 23 while in India. After returning to Hong Kong, she developed fever since February 28 and consulted a Chinese medical practitioner twice.

She visited the Violet Peel General Out-patient Clinic on March 3.

Her deep throat saliva specimen tested positive for the COVID-19 virus today and she was arranged to be admitted to Ruttonjee Hospital. She is now in stable condition.

Her husband and domestic helper who live with her are asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The patient took Cathay Pacific flight CX 694 from New Delhi to Hong Kong and arrived on February 24.

Passengers onboard the flight concerned are urged to contact the centre at 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.