244 HK residents safely returned

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (first right) sends his regards to the Hong Kong residents stranded in Hubei Province who are waiting to board the chartered flight at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

A total of 244 Hong Kong residents stranded in Hubei Province arrive home safely via two chartered flights arranged by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today successfully brought 244 Hong Kong residents stranded in Hubei Province back to the city via the first batch of chartered flights to Wuhan.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and the Director of Immigration Erick Tsang led the Hong Kong team this morning to the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport to co-ordinate the mission.

The team members included staff from the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau, Immigration Department, Department of Health and Hospital Authority.

On the first two chartered flights, 200 Hong Kong people were evacuated from Wuhan. Among them were two Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education candidates.

A total of 44 people came from other areas of Hubei Province. They include 13 pregnant women and ten people suffering from serious illnesses or need urgent medical treatment in Hong Kong.

They were taken to the quarantine centre in Chun Yeung Estate by pre-arranged coaches to undergo 14 days of quarantine observation.

Upon their arrival at the quarantine centre, they will also undergo laboratory testing to ascertain whether they are infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Mr Nip will lead the team departing for Wuhan tomorrow morning to escort another batch of about 240 Hong Kong people back home.