Cruise passengers to end quarantine

The first batch of Hong Kong residents evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will finish their 14-day quarantine tonight, the Department of Health announced.

The department explained that out of the 108 passengers, 106 may leave Chun Yeung Estate quarantine camp in Fo Tan and transportation will be arranged for them.

The remaining two passengers are confirmed COVID-19 cases and are receiving treatment at hospitals, it added.

The Government arranged three chartered flights, from February 20 to 23, to bring back Hong Kong residents aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Together with those who returned to Hong Kong on their own via other flights, there are 225 Diamond Princess cruise passengers under quarantine at Chun Yeung Estate.

During the quarantine period, people are required to measure their own body temperature on a daily basis to monitor their health condition.

Healthcare staff is on duty round-the-clock. If fever or other symptoms arise among those quarantined, they will be treated in hospitals if necessary.

So far, nine residents returning from the cruise ship were confirmed cases of COVID-19, while one was classified as a probable case. All of them are in stable condition.

The department added that for the remaining 100-odd people, most will complete their compulsory quarantine from March 5 to 7.