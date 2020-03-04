CE inspects Hong Mei House

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) visits Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi to inspect Hong Mei House where confirmed cases involving residents of units on different floors were reported earlier.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi today to inspect Hong Mei House, where confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving residents of units on different floors were reported earlier.

Accompanied by Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan, Mrs Lam met personnel of the Housing Department, Home Affairs Department and Police to learn about their experience with evacuating residents, helping the Department of Health in investigating the source of infection and enforcing a series of infection control measures last month.

Mrs Lam thanked them for their tireless efforts in doing follow-up work to safeguard public health.

She also went to the lobby of Hong Mei House to chat with security and cleaning workers who participated in the operation and expressed her gratitude for their committed services provided during this critical period.

Mrs Lam then viewed the units with confirmed cases and their drainage system from outside the building.

The Chief Executive emphasised that since the outbreak of infection months ago, the Government has closely monitored COVID-19 developments and responded comprehensively with decisive and appropriate measures.

“Although the situation of infection in the community is still severe, given the commitment and concerted efforts of all the incumbent and retired colleagues of various government departments that I have witnessed, I am confident that Hong Kong can win the battle against the disease,” Mrs Lam said.

After noting that there were confirmed cases in the same units on different floors of Hong Mei House in the evening on February 10, the Government immediately conducted a site visit with experts, investigated the health of about 100 residents, and activated a multi-disciplinary response team to formulate and execute necessary infection control measures.