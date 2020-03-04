Officials supplied with protective gear

Officials taking part in the operation to bring Hong Kong people stranded in Hubei back to Hong Kong via government-arranged chartered flights are fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE).

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement at a press briefing today.

Prof Chan said: “All the staff in this operation, throughout the entire journey, they will be in full PPE, personal protective gowns and masks and so on.”

These officials also received training for the use of PPE, she said.

Prof Chan pointed out that they will only remain on the chartered flight and at the airport.

Upon their return, these officials will undergo medical surveillance, she added.

“Their temperatures will be checked for 14 days and also if they have any symptoms, they would have to report it and the colleagues from the Department of Health will check up on them as necessary.”