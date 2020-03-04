Tax bill to be gazetted

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (Tax Concessions) Bill 2020, which seeks to implement tax concessions proposed in the 2020-21 Budget, will be gazetted on March 6.

The 2020-21 Budget proposed one-off reductions of salaries tax, tax under personal assessment and profits tax for 2019-20 by 100%, subject to a ceiling of $20,000.

These reductions will be reflected in taxpayers' final tax payable for 2019-20.

The proposals will benefit 1.95 million taxpayers of salaries tax and tax under personal assessment as well as 141,000 tax-paying corporations and unincorporated businesses.

The total government revenue forgone in 2020-21 will be $20.8 billion.

The bill will be introduced into the Legislative Council on March 18.