14 Hubei returnees pregnant

(To watch the full press conference with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today said that according to preliminary information 14 women returning from Hubei on government chartered flights are pregnant.

Prof Chan told a press briefing this afternoon that the women are between four to 36 weeks pregnant and will be placed under quarantine upon arrival in Hong Kong.

“If there is no special complaint from the pregnant women, they will continue to be sent to the quarantine centre. Depending on the situation of the individual pregnant woman, whether there are any conditions or complaints that they may have, obviously our colleagues at the health post will assess their complaints or their situation and when necessary they will be sent to the hospital.”

She added that stringent health checks are in place for the chartered flights.



“Before they come on board there is a health questionnaire the colleagues of the Department of Health would have already done to understand their health situation and whether there are any needs that need to be fulfilled on the flight for example, insofar as further to that questionnaire everything in terms of the health condition they are satisfactory.

“A number of temperature checks have been done, at least for the first flight, before they go on board to ensure their clinical situation, their temperature, and that there are no other health complaints before they board the plane, and even before they land a temperature check will be done again.”



A total of 109 Hong Kong residents were on board the first flight from Hubei, including one child.