CS visits OGCIO

Mr Cheung (second right) chats with an officer to learn about how she monitors people undergoing compulsory quarantine.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (second left) visits the monitoring centre of the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer to see its operation in action.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer to learn about how innovation and technology is being used to verify people undergoing compulsory quarantine are staying in their dwelling places.

At the monitoring centre of the office, Mr Cheung was briefed on how the location sharing function of communication software and video calls as well as electronic wristbands can facilitate the Government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Each electronic wristband pairs with a smartphone and cannot be removed easily.

If the wristband is broken or the smartphone is disconnected or taken away from the dwelling place, an alert will be sent to the Department of Health and Police.

Mr Cheung thanked all staff, including retired civil servants participating in voluntary work, at the centre for standing fast at their posts and helping all sectors of society to combat COVID-19.

He also stressed that all government departments are joining hands in the fight against the virus and expressed confidence that Hong Kong would prevail with the combined strength of the Government and the community.