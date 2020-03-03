Funding projects deadline extended

The Health & Medical Research Fund (HMRF) administered by the Food & Health Bureau has extended the closing deadline of the 2019 open call for investigator-initiated research projects to 6pm on September 30.

The Research Council extended the closing deadline for six months to provide sufficient time for applicants and their administering institutions to prepare for submissions, which may be affected by the COVID-19 development.

The review process will be expedited as far as practicable, with the aim of announcing the results in March 2021.

The HMRF invited applications for investigator-initiated research and health promotion projects on December 19, 2019.

Enquiries can be made by email to rfs@fhb.gov.hk.

