HA readies for quarantine testing

The Hospital Authority will send a team to the quarantine centre at Chun Yeung Estate to assist the Government with taking coronavirus test samples from Hong Kong residents returning from Hubei Province via chartered flights.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Clinical Effectiveness & Technology Management) Dr Linda Yu told reporters about the arrangement at a press conference this afternoon.

Noting that the number of Hong Kong residents involved in this exercise is larger than those returning home from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Dr Yu said a different approach has been adopted.

“For the Diamond Princess (cruise) exercise, the Hospital Authority only sent an emergency medical team to help to provide emergency support, but we were not involved in taking samples from those returnees.

“But because as I mentioned, the number of people returning from Hubei Province is large, so we are contributing to the operation so that we can provide or offer testing of the returnees.

“Our team will help to provide blood collection and also sample-taking for those returnees.”

Dr Yu added that members of the team will wear a full set of personal protective equipment to carry out their duties.