Virus testing to expand

The Hospital Authority today announced that testing conducted under the Enhanced Laboratory Surveillance Programme will be expanded to cover 10 other viruses.

Starting from March 4, the test will be further expanded to include viruses such as Influenza, Parainfluenza and Rhinovirus.

The authority explained that the programme is for surveillance purposes rather than diagnostic service.

The authority widened the surveillance programme to include people aged 18 or older with fever and respiratory symptoms or mild chest infection, and from inpatient to outpatient of accident and emergency departments and general out-patient clinics since February 19.

The goal was to detect COVID-19 mild cases in the community and to better understand the epidemiology of the virus.

Since February 28, the programme was further extended to cover patients below 18 years old and those with fever or respiratory symptoms, subject to clinical assessment of a physician in charge.

As of noon today and over the past 24 hours, public hospitals admitted 47 patients who met the reporting criteria of COVID-19.

There are currently 123 patients under isolation and the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong remains at 100.

Among them, two patients are in critical condition, three are in serious condition and 37 have been discharged upon recovering.

