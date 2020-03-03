Care fund handout explained

The Government said new arrivals in Hong Kong who are not eligible for the $10,000 cash handout announced in the 2020-21 Budget may receive cash assistance from the Community Care Fund.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong made the statement after attending a radio programme today and explained that certain details have not yet been decided.

“What I can say now is that it is more or less the practice that we made back in 2011, primarily based on those who are coming here to live in Hong Kong, rather than those who are in transit, such as those studying or those who are imported labour.”

Dr Law emphasised that this particular handout would be given to people who intend to live in Hong Kong and need financial help.

“The primary purpose of those who will be covered will be those coming here to Hong Kong to stay, but unfortunately they may not have reached seven years to become permanent residents.

“Because the amount of money will be disbursed by the Community Care Fund, therefore we need to have a rider on it, and that is they will be someone who has some financial needs, so basically we are talking about the grassroots people.”