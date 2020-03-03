Gov’t decisions scientifically based

(To watch the whole press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Every decision made by the Government in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic has been based on science and justification, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam made the statement before the Executive Council meeting this morning.

“In the last one and a half months or so, in fighting this virus, every decision made by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government was based on science and justification."

She added that the decisions were also made with the advice of the four experts on her expert advisory panel.

“The ultimate objective is to contain the spread of this virus in Hong Kong so that we could protect not only the health of the people of Hong Kong but also the economic and social situation in Hong Kong.”