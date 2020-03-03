Additional COVID-19 case confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating an additional case of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 100.

The patient is a 63-year-old man who is the elder brother of the 85th case confirmed on February 25.

The patient, with underlying illness, lives at 8 Tai Hang Road. He is asymptomatic and was sent to a quarantine centre earlier as a close contact.

He will be sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The patient had no travel history during the incubation period. He attended his daughter's wedding banquet on February 22 where the female patient of the 85th case was also present.

His wife is asymptomatic and is under quarantine.

