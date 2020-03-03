CE visits various departments

Mr Lee (right) visits the Immigration Department’s Hong Kong Registration of Persons Office to learn about the epidemic prevention measures there.

Mrs Lam (second left) visits the Water Supplies Department to learn about the situation of the resumption of staff work.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left), Secretary for Security John Lee (first left) and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (first right) visit the Immigration Department to encourage its officers.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Immigration Department’s Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit to thank officers for their work and inspected the gradual resumption of more public services at the Water Supplies Department.

Accompanied by Secretary for Security John Lee, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, and Director of Immigration Tsang Kwok-wai, Mrs Lam learnt about the assistance the unit provided to Hong Kong residents in distress outside Hong Kong, in particular their experience in supporting Hong Kong residents in Hubei Province and on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

She then joined the briefing for officers headed to Hubei Province to help Hong Kong residents catch chartered flights back to the city.

Regarding the Diamond Princess cruise ship operation, the Immigration Department sent 70 officers to Japan, of which 23 remain there to provide support for more than 80 Hong Kong residents hospitalised or under quarantine in 11 prefectures or cities across Japan.

The remaining officers are there to learn more about the patients’ hospital situation and arrange their return to Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam praised the officers for their bravery and commitment to their duties and Hong Kong people, adding they deserve deep respect.

She said immigration officers will continue to help Hong Kong residents still in Hubei Province to return to the city in an orderly manner.

With more than 3,000 Hong Kong people in 37 large and small cities in the province where public transport has yet to return to normal, coupled with special circumstances involving pregnant women and seriously ill patients, the operation is more challenging, she added.

Noting that some officers helped with the return of Hong Kong people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Mrs Lam expressed hope that they would make use of their valuable experience to complete the important Hubei Province mission.

Mrs Lam, accompanied by Secretary for Development Michael Wong and Director of Water Supplies Wong Chung-leung, also visited the Water Supplies Department’s Head Office in Wan Chai to inspect the gradual resumption of public services with preventive measures in place.

In addition, Mr Lee visited the Immigration Department’s Hong Kong Registration of Persons Office to observe staff carrying out the gradual resumption of public services there.