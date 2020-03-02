CS visits quarantine centre

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited the quarantine centre at Chun Yeung Estate to observe its operation and inspect preparatory arrangements for Hong Kong residents returning from Wuhan soon.

Mr Cheung received a briefing from frontline staff of relevant government departments and the Civil Aid Service on meals arranged for people undergoing quarantine.

He thanked all staff stationed at the centre for their dedication to serve round- the-clock at the forefront of the anti-epidemic battle.

He then visited Cheung Yeung Estate's block 2 to inspect its quarantine readiness and was pleased to note that all units are ready for people required to undergo quarantine, including Hong Kong residents returning from Wuhan via government-arranged chartered flights.

He expressed his warmest appreciation to all departments involved for their relentless efforts in completing the preparatory work within such a short period and making a significant contribution to public health.

Mr Cheung stressed that the epidemic is still severe and appealed to all sectors of society for solidarity and unity in fighting against the disease.