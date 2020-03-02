Outbreak limited to temple: CHP

(To watch the whole press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today said the coronavirus outbreak is currently limited to the Buddhist temple in North Point.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the comment at a press briefing this afternoon.

She said: “The cases so far we found are all linked to the temple - 11 cases as well as five cases related to the close contacts of the cases.

“The outbreak is limited to the temple at the present moment.”

Noting that the centre is not seeing a lot of other cases in that area, Dr Chuang added there is no evidence yet to suggest a localised outbreak there.

