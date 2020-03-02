Crime rises in 2019

The number of crimes reported in Hong Kong in 2019 was 59,225 cases, an increase of 9.2% compared with 2018.

Releasing crime figures for 2019 today, Police said law and order in the city improved for 12 consecutive years and the situation remained stable in the first half of the year with a drop of 4.7% in overall crime compared with the same period in 2018.

However, the trend reversed in the second half of 2019, with social unrest stemming from anti-extradition bill protests since last June, Police said.

The increase was attributable to a rise in crimes directly related to the radical protests against the extradition bill, including offences against public order, arson, criminal damage, possession of unlawful instrument, possession of offensive weapons and assault on Police and resisting arrest.

It was also due to a surge in crimes including robbery, burglary, snatching and theft from vehicle as criminals took advantage of the thinning out of crime prevention work and resources of Police to cope with the public order events related to the extradition bill.

With violent protests showing signs of winding down from last December, Police were able to deploy more resources to maintain law and order.

Police noted that youth crime involving offenders aged from 10 to 20 rose 54.1% to 4,268 arrests in 2019, mainly attributable to the increase in arrests for offences against public order and criminal damage in connection with the anti-extradition protests in the latter half of the year.

Among the 7,549 people arrested in connection with the protests, 3,091 were students.

Looking forward, Police said it will exert all efforts to restore social order and reinstate a sense of security in Hong Kong through four approaches, including the stringent enforcement of law, intelligence-led operations, building trust and enhancing professionalism.