Resuming public services backed

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the Government's decision to progressively resume public services has balanced people's expectation and taken into account the current COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Prof Chan explained that the Civil Service Bureau has worked with all department heads to ensure civil servants returning to work are protected and the spread of the virus is avoided.

“Obviously, there will be some risk but the Government - the Civil Service Bureau - has already been working together with all the department heads in looking into the flexibility in such as working hours and lunch hours, and also other measures that can be taken to protect colleagues when they are providing services to the public and going to work.

“For example, now in government buildings, the temperature of people would have to be taken before they enter the building.

“There are also other hygiene measures at government offices. So, everybody should be very vigilant. For example, when they go to lunch, the advice is not to have lunch together, use more delivery services, and not gather together.

“The issue of social distancing is still very important for people to observe. Using appropriate protective equipment, such as masks and also other personal protective clothing, when providing services are also important.”

Prof Chan added that the move to have government staff resume work was scrutinised by experts.

“The Chief Executive has an expert advisory group and this issue has been discussed with our experts during the previous meetings. The experts' advice is to provide more flexibility.

“The protection as well as on how to maintain social distancing in a flexible manner when people start to work or to provide public services have also been discussed.”