CE visits ethnic minorities

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) visits ethnic minority families in Yau Tsim Mong district to give them face masks, health leaflets and other daily necessities.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited several ethnic minority grassroots families in Yau Tsim Mong district today.

She gave them face masks, daily necessities and leaflets with health information prepared in the languages they are familiar with.

Noting that some residents worked in the security and construction sectors, Mrs Lam said the Government’s Anti-epidemic Fund will provide each cleaning worker, toilet attendant and security worker engaged under government and Hong Kong Housing Authority service contracts with a monthly allowance of $1,000 for no fewer than four months.

Cleaning and security staff of private residential and composite buildings will also be given a $1,000 monthly allowance for four months.

The fund will also provide a subsidy of $1,500 to each eligible registered construction worker to buy personal protective equipment and antiseptic supplies.

Mrs Lam also expressed concern about the home learning situation of the children she visited during the class suspension.

She pointed out that the fund will provide an additional $1,000 to each Student Grant recipient for the 2019-20 school year to alleviate the burden on parents in buying learning materials or e-learning devices.

The Chief Executive appealed to the whole community, regardless of their background and race to fight the disease together.