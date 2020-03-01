Mong Kok vandalism condemned

The Government today condemned rioters' acts of vandalism in Mong Kok last night which breached public peace and seriously jeopardised the public's safety.

It said rioters gathered around Nathan Road and Prince Edward Road West, blocking roads, setting fires, vandalising public facilities, hurling petrol bombs and attacking police officers with bricks and hard objects. Several police officers were injured as a result.

Police used the minimum necessary force to conduct dispersal and arrest operations, and will seriously follow up on these acts which totally disregarded law and order. Police also vowed to bring the rioters to justice.

South Kwai Chung Jockey Club General Outpatient Clinic was attacked with petrol bombs early this morning. The Government strongly condemned the malicious behaviour of damaging medical facilities, which caused innocent patients to suffer.

It added that Hong Kong experienced a series of violent demonstrations last year, hitting hard the economy and people's livelihood. Coupled with the COVID-19 epidemic, the city is facing unprecedented challenges to the economy and well-being of the entire community.

To cope with the current difficulties, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government quickly set up a $30 billion Anti-epidemic Fund and announced $120 billion-worth of countercyclical measures in the newly released Budget Speech to stimulate economic development and relieve people's hardship.

The Government noted at this difficult juncture, a small number of radicals still conducted violent acts of vandalism which disregarded law and order. Their behaviour is outrageous.

It strongly believes that Hong Kong people will stay united and fight against the disease together, help the community to withstand the current difficulties and gear up for a brighter tomorrow.