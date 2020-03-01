Prosecutorial decisions impartial

The Department of Justice has stated that all cases will be handled in the same manner irrespective of the political beliefs, requests and background of the people involved.

In a statement to respond to the arrest of three people charged with offences in relation to criminal intimidation and taking part in an unauthorised assembly, the department noted as the legal proceedings of those in question remains ongoing, apart from reiterating basic principles, any substantive comments are considered inappropriate.

It is also wholly speculative and totally baseless to suggest that the prosecutorial decisions were made under undue influence.

The statement pointed out that the department makes each prosecutorial decision based on evidence, the applicable law and the Prosecution Code.

All prosecutorial decisions by the department are made with professionalism, without fear or favour.

The department's prosecutors have always been applying the highest professional standards in handling criminal cases and will not be influenced by any investigatory, political, media, community, or individual interest or representation.

The Basic Law stipulates that "the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shall control criminal prosecutions, free from any interference".

In ensuring the integrity of the criminal justice system in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the department noted it has all along been discharging the prosecutorial duties fairly in accordance with the above principles.