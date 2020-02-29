Another temple-related case reported

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating an additional case of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 95.

The confirmed case is associated with the Fook Wai Ching She temple in North Point cluster.

The patient is a 46-year-old woman who is the daughter-in-law of the 92nd case confirmed on February 27. She lives in Block 4, Bauhinia Garden, Tseung Kwan O.

As a close contact of a confirmed case, she was transferred to the Jao Tsung-I Academy quarantine centre's Heritage Lodge since February 27.

She developed a sore throat today and was admitted to United Christian Hospital for treatment. She is now in a stable condition.

The patient had no travel history during the incubation period and did not visit the temple. Her husband and son who live with her are under quarantine.

The centre's epidemiological investigations have revealed that 15 patients in total had visited the temple in January or February or were associated with confirmed cases who had been there.

Those who visited the temple during the above period and developed relevant symptoms later, are again urged to call the centre's hotline at 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.