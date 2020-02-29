Fisheries industry subsidies set

The Government will provide subsidies to live marine fish wholesale traders under the Anti-Epidemic Fund, helping the fisheries industry to tackle financial difficulties arising from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department today said that a subsidy of $200,000 will be provided to the operator of each live marine fish wholesale stall in Fish Marketing Organization (FMO) markets.

Each wholesaler will receive an application form from the FMO market.

The application starting date is March 2.

Completed application forms together with copies of the required documents should be submitted to the department through the FMO market before March 13.

Call 2150 7103 for more details.