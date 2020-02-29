CS visits quarantine centre

Mr Cheung (second right) learns about the Civil Aid Service’s work in managing a quarantine centre for the Government.

Chief Secretary and Anti-epidemic Fund Steering Committee Chairman Matthew Cheung (left) inspects the newly developed temporary quarantine facilities in Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village that will soon start operation.

Chief Secretary for Administration and Anti-epidemic Fund Steering Committee Chairman Matthew Cheung today visited Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village to inspect the newly developed temporary quarantine facilities that will soon start operation.

Mr Cheung toured the quarantine units and received a briefing on how the construction team overcame challenges during the development process, including the special hygiene and safety requirements and how the 118 additional units can be completed in less than a month through application of the modular integrated construction method.

In view of the epidemic's development, the Government decided in early February to add new quarantine units on vacant land in the village.

Construction work started on February 3 and was completed on February 27, involving more than 1,900 on-site management staff man-days and over 9,000 construction worker man-days.

Mr Cheung highly commended the professionalism upheld and demonstrated by colleagues involved in the construction project.

He stressed that quarantine centres played an indispensable role in the fight against the epidemic since they can both protect the well-being of people undergoing mandatory quarantine and help reduce the risk of infection among the public, preventing a major outbreak in the community.

Mr Cheung said the Steering Committee on Anti-epidemic Fund under his chairmanship held its first meeting earlier this week, adding that relevant bureaus and departments were pressing full steam ahead to roll out the various support and relief measures to address the pressing needs of local enterprises and the public.

He called on all quarters of society to continue to join hands in the fight against the epidemic.

The Government is currently operating five quarantine centres.

According to the existing measures implemented by the Centre for Health Protection, patients suspected to be infected with COVID-19 will be admitted to hospitals for isolation and treatment, while those asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases are required to undergo mandatory quarantine.